Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,255.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,255 ($16.40) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.81), with a volume of 11610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,185 ($15.48).

STB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,045.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 874.09. The firm has a market cap of £225.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 44 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

