SEEN (SEEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,960.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for about $10.97 or 0.00019364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and $74,960.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SEEN has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.54 or 0.00634587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.