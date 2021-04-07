Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $148,597.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $148,597.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00269936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00804273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,753.88 or 1.00302520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

