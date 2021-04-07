SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.73

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.63.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,523,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,269,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $559,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

