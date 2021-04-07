Selfkey Hits Market Cap of $99.09 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Selfkey has a market cap of $99.09 million and approximately $20.83 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00055899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.34 or 0.00634018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00080094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,518,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

