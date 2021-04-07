Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,569. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

