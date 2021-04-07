Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $83.04

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.04 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 118.30 ($1.55). Senior shares last traded at GBX 117.70 ($1.54), with a volume of 753,362 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Senior has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 94.86 ($1.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £493.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.04.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham bought 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

