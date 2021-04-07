Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Sensata Technologies worth $23,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ST opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

