Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Down 0.3%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26). 62,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 357,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.27).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £275.22 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

