Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $84.64 million and approximately $56,425.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00029801 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00021888 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010095 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

