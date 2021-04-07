Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $935,328.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 73.2% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $81.73 million and approximately $935,328.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00056130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.16 or 0.00634706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00080032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

