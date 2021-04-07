ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $64.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $11,163,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

