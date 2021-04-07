Shadows (DOWS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.67 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003332 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $17.80 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00263470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.25 or 0.00748103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,969.43 or 1.00109249 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016049 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Shadows Coin Trading

