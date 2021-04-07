Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.30

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.30 and last traded at C$33.36, with a volume of 863406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.30.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,345.80. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.