Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,446,591 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners comprises 3.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $65,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 144,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,609 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 5,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,776. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 110.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

