Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.42

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.53. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 96,069 shares changing hands.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.56 million and a PE ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

