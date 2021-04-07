Sheryl Palmer Sells 95,127 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,410.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,191,988.49.

On Monday, March 29th, Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 892,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,835,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

