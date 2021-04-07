SHIELD (XSH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $335,849.42 and $74.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,706.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,990.28 or 0.03509813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00393442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.15 or 0.01100672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00462306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.03 or 0.00425051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00032151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.00302080 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

