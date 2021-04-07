SHIELD (XSH) Reaches One Day Volume of $95.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $366,268.06 and $95.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,478.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.39 or 0.03531260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.38 or 0.00391974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $622.42 or 0.01102053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.58 or 0.00450755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.14 or 0.00428726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00032661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00307318 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

