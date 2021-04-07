Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.78

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 247491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 258.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $643,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

