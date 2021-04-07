ShipChain Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $732.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

