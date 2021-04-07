Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 7.2%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.26. 42,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,431,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHLS. UBS Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.