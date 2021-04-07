Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €175.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAE. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €197.91 ($232.83).

ETR:SAE opened at €186.40 ($219.29) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €60.40 ($71.06) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -159.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €193.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €166.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

