Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,685 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of Shopify worth $71,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,156.14 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.02 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,199.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.40, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

