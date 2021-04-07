Shopping (SPI) Price Reaches $216.83 on Top Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Shopping has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $211.71 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping token can now be bought for about $216.83 or 0.00384887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.95 or 0.00768522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,643.86 or 1.00548139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Shopping Token Profile

Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,422 tokens.

Buying and Selling Shopping

