Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

SNX stock opened at GBX 152.90 ($2.00) on Wednesday. Synectics has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.85.

Get Synectics alerts:

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.