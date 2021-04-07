ShowHand (HAND) Price Down 4.3% This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $198,154.09 and approximately $2,771.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00056241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00633384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About ShowHand

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

