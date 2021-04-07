SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of SI-BONE worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 140,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,031,294 shares of company stock worth $31,536,797. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIBN stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.