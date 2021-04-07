Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Shares Down 0.2%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.55 and last traded at $36.01. 2,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

Several research firms have commented on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

