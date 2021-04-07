Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Shares Purchased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

