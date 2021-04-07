Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 359.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 20.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1,203.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 113,123 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Silgan by 63.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 23.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

