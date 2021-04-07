SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Trading Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIL shares. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.