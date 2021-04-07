Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

