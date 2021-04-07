Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,234,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.67. 17,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

