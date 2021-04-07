Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.66

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

SMSMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

