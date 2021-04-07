Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading Down 2.1%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 11,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 15,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

