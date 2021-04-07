SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $356.39 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $356.39 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00630635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00079445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,925,464 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

