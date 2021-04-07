Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $12,992,000. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

