SKALE Network (SKL) Price Down 12.9% This Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $429.44 million and approximately $81.31 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00624569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

