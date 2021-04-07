Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.46

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

