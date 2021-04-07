Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post $80.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $80.22 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $369.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.27 million to $372.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $555.00 million, with estimates ranging from $554.99 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skillz.

Several brokerages have commented on SKLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35. Skillz has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

