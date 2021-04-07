Skycoin Trading 20% Higher This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.73 or 0.00006623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $74.62 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.95 or 0.00768522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,643.86 or 1.00548139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.