Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson Sells 105,766 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,178. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

