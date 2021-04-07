SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 46,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,017. The stock has a market cap of $248.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.38. SLR Senior Investment has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. Equities analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $129,899.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

