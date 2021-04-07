Small Love Potion Reaches Market Cap of $17.38 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $17.38 million and $1.13 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 336,225,345 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

