SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Up 6.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.08. 3,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 256,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SMART Global by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 125,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 53,180 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

