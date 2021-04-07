SmartCash Market Capitalization Hits $27.38 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 146.5% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $27.38 million and $3.47 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,897.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.78 or 0.03516766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00388547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.83 or 0.01098133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.73 or 0.00468237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.27 or 0.00417320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00033183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.49 or 0.00301419 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

