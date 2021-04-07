Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0006

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $423,339.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00053239 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.