Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report $925.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $966.00 million and the lowest is $893.10 million. Snap-on reported sales of $852.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $233.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $107.20 and a 12 month high of $236.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day moving average of $180.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $100,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

