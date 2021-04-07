Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $6,631,920.90 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $6,631,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $6,509,720.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28.

SNOW traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $233.97. 2,054,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.75. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,886,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

